Mithali Raj Sends a Special Gift to Soha Ali Khan's Daughter, Says It's Never too Early

Raj is an inspiration in her homeland after leading her team to within a whisker of winning the ICC World Cup at Lord’s last year.
Huge increases in female participation allied to a significant spike in funding has brought fresh impetus and energy to female cricket in India, and now Raj is hoping to inspire another young talent.
Thank you so much @M_Raj03 for this very precious present for Inaaya!! Can’t wait for her to grow into it - until then we will be watching you continue to make India proud on the field ❤️🙏🏼!! pic.twitter.com/HtRH4QrZvg— Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) July 15, 2018
Thank you!! And you’re most welcome! There’s bound to be some cricket in her blood! https://t.co/TWcx5H58eL— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) July 15, 2018
Baby Inaaya, who herself has a large fan following around the world, received a bat inscribed with the words, “It's never too early to start”, and autographed by Raj.
In appreciation of her daughter’s gift, Inaaya’s mother, Soha Ali Khan, shared an image of the present on Twitter expressing her gratitude.
First Published: July 16, 2018, 10:30 AM IST