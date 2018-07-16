Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Mithali Raj Sends a Special Gift to Soha Ali Khan's Daughter, Says It's Never too Early

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 16, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
Mithali Raj Sends a Special Gift to Soha Ali Khan's Daughter, Says It's Never too Early

(Getty Images)

Inaaya, the nine-month-old daughter of Bollywood couple Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu, received an unusual gift this weekend. The sender? The iconic captain of India Women’s team, Mithali Raj.

Raj is an inspiration in her homeland after leading her team to within a whisker of winning the ICC World Cup at Lord’s last year.

Huge increases in female participation allied to a significant spike in funding has brought fresh impetus and energy to female cricket in India, and now Raj is hoping to inspire another young talent.







Baby Inaaya, who herself has a large fan following around the world, received a bat inscribed with the words, “It's never too early to start”, and autographed by Raj.

In appreciation of her daughter’s gift, Inaaya’s mother, Soha Ali Khan, shared an image of the present on Twitter expressing her gratitude.

Also Watch

Inaayamithali rajOff The FieldSoha ali khan
First Published: July 16, 2018, 10:30 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking