Mithali Raj Sets New Record For Most Fifties in Women ODI Run Chases

Mithali Raj’s 59 in the first ODI against New Zealand may have gone in vain but innings brought a personal milestone for the Indian Women’s cricket team skipper. With another half-century to her credit, Mithali now has the most 50 plus scores Women’s ODIs while chasing. She now has 27 half-century scores in ODI run chases. The only Indian in the top five names of the list, Mithali replaced former English women’s team captain Charlotte Edwards who has 26 fifty-plus scores in ODI run chases. The Indian skipper now sits at the top of the list with 28 half-centuries.

Australian women’s team captain Meg Lanning is third on the list with 19 half-centuries to her credit.

Mithali is also the highest run-getter in women’s cricket across all formats. Representing India in 221 ODIs, the Indian skipper has scored 7450 runs with an average of 51.37 and the highest score of 125. In T20i, the right-hand batter has 2364 runs to her credit with an average of 37.52 and a high score of 97 runs. In Test, she has scored 699 runs in 12 matches

Talking about yesterday’s match replying to New Zealand’s target of 276 runs in the first ODI on Friday, Mithali along with Yastika Bhatia took charge of the Indian run chase after the team lost both their openers for just 17 runs. Talking the batting forward from the early setback, the duo stitched a partnership for 88 runs before Bhatia at the score of 41 runs was dismissed by Hayley Jensen. The fall of MIthali in the 31st over derailed the Indian run chase and the team was bundled up for 313 runs. Though Richa Ghosh and Pooja Vastrakar showed some resilience with their 20 plus innings, it proved to be insufficient in the end.

Moving on from the loss, India will now be hoping to make a comeback in the second ODI slated to be played at John Davies Oval, Queenstown on February 15. The two teams are slated to play a total of 5 ODIs in the series.

