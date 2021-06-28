Mithali Raj Sets World Record For Longest Career In Cricket

Indian women’s cricket team Captain Mithali Raj has completed an inspiring feat of the span of her cricketing career which runs longer than 22 years.

What is more admirable about the achievement is that no one comes close to her in terms of the duration of career. When compared to men’s cricket, only Sachin Tendulkar was able to cross the 22-year mark.

India women’s cricket team is currently taking part in a triple-header ODI and T20 series against England. England won the first ODI by eight wickets, but there were some positives for the Indian team to take away.

First was Mithali Raj reaching an impressive milestone of 22 years in her cricket career. While the second, which went a bit under the sheets was Shafali Verma’s debut in the match. She is now the youngest woman ever to play an ODI at the age of 17 years.

Mithali Raj, who hails from Hyderabad, made her debut in international cricket on 26 June 1999. Not many people can enter Mithali’s league. But there is a certain Sachin Tendulkar who can.

The Indian men’s cricket icon and poster boy for several years played a whopping 463 matches in his ODI career spanning 22 years 91 days.

He also holds the record for scoring the most runs in international cricket.

Mithali Raj has played 215 matches in an ODI career spanning 22 years and 91 days. She also holds the world record for the most runs in women’s ODI cricket.

Thus, it’s safe to say that Mithali Raj has some good company.

