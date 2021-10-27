Mithali Raj to be Conferred With Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

India women cricketer Mithali Raj will be conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, a government release said. She was among those cricketers who were recommended by the BCCI in June this year. She is one of the only female cricketers to have a long lasting career—22 years, besides she became synonymous with women’s cricket in India with many upcoming talent idolizing her. Her emergence on the biggest stage inspired the likes of Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh to take up cricket in tier-2 cities across the country. She made her India debut on June 26, 1999. Only Sachin Tendulkar (22 years 91 days) has a longer career than her across men’s and women’s cricket. No other cricketer has been active in international cricket for as long as 22 years.

