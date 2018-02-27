Mithali Raj to Lead India In Three-match ODI Series Against Australia

The All-India Women's Selection Committee named the India Women's squad for the ODI series on Tuesday. The three-match series that will be held in Vadodara, is part of the ICC Women’s Championship (2017-2020).
Mithali Raj will once again lead the team, while Haramanpreet Kaur will her deputy for the series. Veteran speedster Jhulan Gowsawami, who is the highest wicket-taker in women’s ODIs won’t be a part of the team owing to an injury.
The Indian team has been churning out good performances for quite some time now, and recently created history by winning the ODI and T20I series’ against South Africa in their home.
After Mithali Raj led the side to a 2-1 series win in the ODIs, it was Harmanpreet Kaur's turn to lift the trophy as they become the first cricket team to win two formats in the Rainbow nation.
Those victories showed that Indian women's performance in the ICC ODI World Cup wasn't a mere flash in pan and the women showed little rustiness even though they played their first series in seven months. In the entire South Africa tour, the biggest positive was winning a T20 series -- a format where the Indian women have not done well traditionally.
India squad: Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Sukanya Parida, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma
First Published: February 27, 2018, 2:25 PM IST