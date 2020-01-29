Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Mithali Raj's Biopic "Shabaash Mithu" Poster Unveiled

"Shabaash Mithu", starring actor Taapsee Pannu as Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj, will release on February 5, 2021, Viacom18 Studios announced on Wednesday.

Mithali Raj's Biopic

Mumbai: "Shabaash Mithu", starring actor Taapsee Pannu as Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj, will release on February 5, 2021, Viacom18 Studios announced on Wednesday.

The biographical drama film will be directed by Rahul Dholakia, best known for making movies such as "Raees", "Lamhaa" and "Parzania".

Taapsee, who most recently featured in "Saand Ki Aankh", shared her first look from the film on Twitter.

"I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.

"The statement that made every cricket lover pause and introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it. @M_Raj03 you are a 'Game Changer'," Taapsee wrote alongside the film's poster.

"Shabaash Mithu" has script from Priya Aven, who also works as creative director at Viacom 18 Studios. PTI RB BK

