Mithali Raj's Father Donates Food Grains to Auto Drivers; She Pokes Fun at Him for Not Wearing Mask Properly

India’s One Day International (ODI) and Test skipper Mithali Raj on Wednesday posted a picture of her father Dorai Raj on Twitter, where he can be seen distributing food grains to auto drivers. Last year, the leading run-getter in women’s ODI started helping the needy in these tough COVID-19 times under her Mithali Raj Initiative. In the absence of the cricketer, who is currently in Mumbai ahead of India’s tour to England, her father is fulfilling these duties. The ace cricketer also took a dig at his father for not wearing mask properly.

Distribution of food grains and a small amount for sustenance being given to auto drivers by the Mithali raj initiative, something I started last year to do my bit in these COVID times . Dad doing the honours in my absence. Only problem is his mask 😷🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/m53O4fpVKq — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) May 26, 2021

Mithali is currently serving two-week strict quarantine in Mumbai ahead of Team India’s departure to England for an all-format tour. Both the Indian men and women team would travel to England on June 2 in chartered flight. While the men’s team would spend another 10 days in quarantine in Southampton, the women’s team would most likely stay in Bristol.

India Women team would start their UK tour withone-off Test against England in Bristol, starting June 16. After the Test match, India and England would face each other in three-match ODI and as many T20I series.

Mithali would lead the Indian squad in Test as well as in ODIs series and Harmanpreet Kaur was named skipper for the T20Is.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the central contract for the senior women’s national players and Mithali was rewarded with a Grade B contract as she no longer plays in T20Is. Mithali had announced her retirement from the shortest format of the game in 2019.

As per the contract, BCCI would pay Rs 30 lakh to all the players in Grade B from October 2020 to September 2021.

Mithali is also the leading run-getter in women’s ODI with 7,098 runs in her kitty from 214 games. She has also registered seven centuries and 55 fifties in the ODIs.

