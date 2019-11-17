Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Mixed Form for England Ahead of New Zealand Test as Tour Match Ends in Draw

England completed preparations for the first Test against the Black Caps with mixed fortunes in a drawn warm-up match against New Zealand A in Whangarei on Sunday.

AFP |November 17, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
Mixed Form for England Ahead of New Zealand Test as Tour Match Ends in Draw

Wellington: England completed preparations for the first Test against the Black Caps with mixed fortunes in a drawn warm-up match against New Zealand A in Whangarei on Sunday.

After New Zealand batted first and declared at 302 for six, England slumped to five for 105 before a middle-order revival by Joe Denly (68) Ollie Pope (88) and Jos Buttler (116) lifted the total to 405.

Denly returned to the side with a bang, scoring a composed half-century and staked his claim for a place in the batting line up. "I was very disappointed when (I got injured) just before the T20 series," he said after the match. "When I first did it I was probably thinking my tour was over. It was pretty nasty, a tough one to take, and it always touch and go to get ready for this game (against New Zealand A).

"It's settled down nicely. There's no discomfort. The running between the wickets and playing all the shots feels fine. It's just a case of monitoring it and making sure it doesn't swell up."

At stumps on the third and final day, New Zealand were 169 for eight in their second innings with Jofra Archer taking three for 34 and Sam Curran three for 42. William Somerville played a handy knock of 32 off 87 balls for New Zealand in the number 10 position, making sure that England did not get another chance to bat in the game. Ajaz Patel was the other batsman who remained not out on 10 of 67 balls, at the end of the day's play.

The first Test starts in Tauranga on Thursday.

Jos Buttlernew zealand vs englandNew Zealand vs England 2019

