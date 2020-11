MKCC vs PCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Rome, Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MKCC vs PCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MKCC vs PCC Dream11 Best Picks / MKCC vs PCC Dream11 Captain / MKCC vs PCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club will take on Padova Cricket Club in the fourth match of the opening day of the ECS T10 Rome. This will be the second match of the day for both the teams. While MKCC opened their campaign against Royal Parma Cricket Club, PCC started theirs against Royal Roma Cricket Club. Both teams would want to end the day with a win and take an early lead in the tournament. The match will be played at 07:45 pm IST at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

MKCC vs PCC ECS T10 Rome, Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Rome can be watched online on FanCode.

MKCC vs PCC ECS T10 Rome, Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

MKCC vs PCC ECS T10 Rome, Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club: Match Details

November 02 – 07:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome

ECS T10 Rome MKCC vs PCC Dream11 team for Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club

ECS T10 Rome MKCC vs PCC Dream11 team for Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club captain: Ahmad Raza Amjad

ECS T10 Rome MKCC vs PCC Dream11 team for Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club vice-captain: Asad Ali

ECS T10 Rome MKCC vs PCC Dream11 team for Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club wicketkeeper: Sadeeth Varadharajah

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

ECS T10 Rome MKCC vs PCC Dream11 team for Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club batsmen: Michele Batista Comi, Ahmad Raza Amjad, Asad Ali, Rishan Kavinda

ECS T10 Rome MKCC vs PCC Dream11 team for Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club all-rounders: Bentota Perera, Haseeb Hamid Ansari, Nuwan Sameera

ECS T10 Rome MKCC vs PCC Dream11 team for Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club bowlers: Gohar Nisar, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva

MKCC vs PCC ECS T10 Rome, Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club playing 11 against Padova Cricket Club: Sadeeth Varadharajah (WK), Michele Batista Comi, Ahmad Raza Amjad, Sami Ullah, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Bentota Perera, Haseeb Hamid Ansari, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Zahid Cheema, Gohar Nisar

MKCC vs PCC ECS T10 Rome, Padova Cricket Club playing 11 against Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club: Damith Kosala (WK), Asad Ali, Rishan Kavinda, Ghulam Abbas, Madhushanka Prabath, Dimuthu Kalman, Nuwan Sameera, Nissanka Kuda, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva, Nishendra Rodrigo