MKCC vs RRCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Rome, Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the ninth match of the ongoing ECS T10 Rome series, the hosts Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club will be aiming to register their debut win. As far as the performance goes, Royal Roma Cricket Club are concerned as it has been average till now. In the latest match, Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club lost the outing to Padova cricket club by 7 runs while Royal Roma Cricket Club were defeated by Royal Parma Cricket Club by 52 runs.

ECS T10 Rome, Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club is scheduled for 3:45 PM IST on Wednesday, November 4. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground.

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

November 4 - 3:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground

ECS T10 Rome MKCC vs RRCC Dream11 team for Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club

ECS T10 Rome MKCC vs RRCC Dream11 prediction, Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club captain: Muneeb Niazi

ECS T10 Rome MKCC vs RRCC Dream11 prediction, Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club vice-captain: Dinuk Samarawickrama

ECS T10 Rome MKCC vs RRCC Dream11 prediction, Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club wicket keeper: Mubarak Hossain

ECS T10 Rome MKCC vs RRCC Dream11 prediction, Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club batsmen: Hassan Mubashar, Sami Ullah, Ahmad Raza Amjad

ECS T10 Rome MKCC vs RRCC Dream11 prediction, Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club all-rounders: Muneeb Niazi, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Zahid Cheema, Bentota Perera

ECS T10 Rome MKCC vs RRCC Dream11 prediction, Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club bowlers: Anil Kumar, Shoaib Awan, Umar Shahzad

MKCC vs RRCC ECS T10 Rome, Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club playing 11 against Royal Roma Cricket Club: Michele Batista Comi, Bentota Perera, Zahid Cheema, Sami Ullah, Ahmad Raza Amjad, Dinuk Samarawickrama, NNDS Paththuwadura, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Sadeeth Varadharajah, Hanain Hamid Ansari, Gohar Nisar.

MKCC vs RRCC ECS T10 Rome, Royal Roma Cricket Club playing 11 against Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club: A Dharamvir Kumar, Anil Kumar, Muneeb Niazi, Nur Mohammad, Mubarak Hossain, Shoiab Awan, Hassan Mubashar, Kulwinder Ram, Rajwinder Singh, Milap Singh, Umar Shahzad.