ML-W vs NP-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Women T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Between Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women, November 26, 11:00 AM IST

ML-W vs NP-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier between Malaysia Women and Nepal Women: Malaysia Women (ML-W) will lock horns with Nepal Women (NP-W) in the 10th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday, November 26.

Malaysia Women have a solitary win from the three Qualifier matches they have played so far. They head into this encounter on the back of a four-wicket loss to Hong Kong. The Winifred Duraisingam-led team need to punch above their weights in order to dominate the proceedings against Nepal.

On the contrary, Nepal Women have won two out of their three matches and are currently second in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier standings. Rubina Chhetri and Co beat Kuwait Women convincingly by nine wickets in their last outing. They will be confident coming in this match and will be looking to keep the winning momentum up.

Ahead of the match between Malaysia Women and Nepal Women; here is everything you need to know:

ML-W vs NP-W Telecast

The Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women game will not be telecasted in India.

ML-W vs NP-W Live Streaming

Fans can livestream the action on FanCode app and website.

ML-W vs NP-W Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, November 26, at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is scheduled to start at 11:00 AM IST.

ML-W vs NP-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Indu Barma

Vice-Captain: Elsa Hunter

Suggested Playing XI for ML-W vs NP-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Wan Julia

Batters: Indu Barma, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Elsa Hunter

All-rounders: Rubina Chhetri, Sita Magar, Mas Elysa, Winifred Duraisingam

Bowlers: Noor Hayati Zakaria, Nik Nur Atiela, Sangita Rai

ML-W vs NP-W Probable XIs:

Malaysia Women: Winifred Duraisingam (C), Mas Elysa, Wan Julia (WK), Elsa Hunter, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hashim, Yusrina Yaakop, Nur Arianna Natsya, Wan Nor Zulaika, Nik Nur Atiela, Noor Hayati Zakaria

Nepal Women: Rubina Chhetri (C), Apsari Begam, Jyoti Pandey (WK), Indu Barma, Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Karuna Bhandari, Sangita Rai, Saraswati Kumari, Sarita Magar, Sita Magar

