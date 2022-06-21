ML-W vs OMN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 match, June 22, 8:00 AM IST

ML-W vs OMN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 match between Malaysia Women and Oman Women: Group A wooden-spooners Oman Women will clash with Malaysia Women in the Wednesday morning match of the ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022. Oman Women are in deep trouble in the league as they are yet to win a game.

They have lost two league matches while their one game was abandoned due to poor weather conditions. Their most recent game saw them losing to Singapore Women by five wickets after scoring just 109 runs in their 20 overs. For the team to come up with better batting performances, Fiza Javed, and Alifiya Sayed need to lead from the front with the bat.

Malaysia Women, on the other hand, are enjoying a fine ride with two wins and one loss. Their first loss in the competition came in their last game against UAE Women. Malaysia were hammered by 31 runs as their batters failed to chase an easy target of 135 runs. With four points, they are second in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Malaysia Women and Oman Women, here is everything you need to know:

ML-W vs OMN-W Telecast

Malaysia Women vs Oman Women game will not be telecast in India

ML-W vs OMN-W Live Streaming

The ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ML-W vs OMN-W Match Details

ML-W vs OMN-W match will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 08:00 AM IST on June 22, Wednesday.

ML-W vs OMN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Wan Julia

Vice-Captain – Fiza Javed

Suggested Playing XI for ML-W vs OMN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vaishali Jesrani, Wan Julia

Batters: Fiza Javed, Sasha Azmi, Alifiya Sayed

All-rounders: Saya Channa, Winifred Duraisingam, Amanda Dcosta

Bowlers: Nikhitha Jagdish, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela

ML-W vs OMN-W Probable XIs:

Malaysia Women: Sasha Azmi, Winifred Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia (wk), Mas Elysa, Jamahidaya Intan, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Arianna Natsya, Nik Nur Atiela, Nur Dania Syuhada, Elsa Hunter, Ainna Hamizah Hashim

Oman Women: Nikhitha Jagdish, Sakshi Shetty, Vaishali Jesrani (c), Fiza Javed, Alifiya Sayed, Saya Channa, Sani Zehra, Sameera Khan, Bhakti Shetty, Priyanka Mendonca, Amanda Dcosta

