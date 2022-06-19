ML-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Malaysia Women vs UAE Women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Monday's (June 20) ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022 ML-W vs UAE-W match, June 20, UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, 8:30 am IST

ML-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Monday’s (June 20) ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 match 12 between Malaysia Women and UAE Women:

Malaysia Women are all set to take on UAE Women in the ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 on Monday, June 20. The match between Malaysia Women and UAE Women will be played at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval Stadium in Bangi, Malaysia.

In their last match, the Malaysian team defeated Bhutan by 12 runs. They will be hoping to continue their winning form against UAE. Batters Wan Julia and Mas Elysa have been in good form. The bowling unit will be led by veteran Aisya Eleesa.

UAE Women won quite impressively against Singapore Women by 10 wickets. They will be hoping to put up a similar performance on Monday. The UAE Women claim the top spot in Group A after winning their last two matches.

Ahead of the match between Malaysia Women and UAE Women here is everything you need to know:

ML-W vs UAE-W Telecast

The match between Malaysia Women and UAE Women will not be telecast in India.

ML-W vs UAE-W Live Streaming

The match between Malaysia Women and UAE Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ML-W vs UAE-W Match Details

The ML-W vs UAE-W match will be played at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi on Monday, June 20, at 8:30 am IST.

ML-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sasha Azmi

Vice-Captain: Lavanya Keny

Suggested Playing XI for ML-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Wan Julia

Batsmen: Mas Elysa, Sasha Azmi, Kavisha Egodage, Lavanya Keny

All-rounders: Winifred Duraisingam, Esha Rohit, Samaira Dharnidharka

Bowlers: Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela, Vaishnave Mahesh

Malaysia Women vs UAE Women Possible Starting XI:

Malaysia Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Wan Julia, Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Sasha Azmi, Yusrina Yaakop, Winifred Duraisingam, Jamahidaya Intan, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela, Aisya Eleesa

UAE Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Theertha Satish, Kavisha Egodage, Lavanya Keny, Siya Gokhale, Rithika Rajith, Esha Rohit, Chaya Mughal, Samaira Dharnidharka, Indhuja Nandakumar, Vaishnave Mahesh, Suraksha Kotte

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here