MLD vs BHU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the ACC ODI Men's Challenger Cup match, February 28, 8:00 AM IST

MLD vs BHU Dream11 Team Prediction: Maldives is set to face Bhutan in their final group-league fixture of the ACC ODI Men’s Challenger Cup. The match is slated to be held on February 28 at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok, Thailand. Maldives will aim to get the best out of it to keep their hope alive for the knockout stage. If Bahrain can beat Iran in the following game, Maldives will have the opportunity to make it to the semi-finals. They are currently the third in Group A standings with two points in two games.

Meanwhile, Bhutan have failed to win a single match in the tournament and have occupied the bottom of the table. They will eye for a victory in their last game in an effort to conclude the campaign on a positive note.

Looking back at their previous fixture, Maldives are coming off a 194-run defeat against Bahrain. Coming to chase a mammoth target of 383 runs, their batters suffered a massive collapse, being bundled out for just 88 runs. On the other hand, Bhutan played their last game against Iran and lost the match by 50 runs.

Ahead of the match between Maldives and Bhutan, here is everything you need to know:

MLD vs BHU Telecast

Maldives vs Bhutan game will not be telecast in India.

MLD vs BHU Live Streaming

ACC ODI Men’s Challenger Cup will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

MLD vs BHU Match Details

MLD vs BHU match will be played at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok at 8:00 AM IST on February 28, Tuesday.

MLD vs BHU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ACC ODI Men’s Challenger Cup match between Maldives and Bhutan:

MLD vs BHU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Shunan Ali

Vice-Captain - Namgay Thinley

Suggested Playing XI for MLD vs BHU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohamed Azzam

Batters: Jigme Singye, Hassan Rasheed, Gakul Ghalley, Mohamed Rishwan

All-rounders: Shunan Ali, Namgay Thinley, Tashi Jamtsho

Bowlers: Ibrahim Nashath, Ibrahim Rizan, Suprit Pradhan

MLD vs BHU Probable XIs:

Maldives: Ibrahim Hassan, Mohamed Rishwan, Ibrahim Rizan, Hassan Rasheed, Mohamed Azzam, Mohamed Mahfooz, Shunan Ali, Ameel Mauroof, Leem Shafeeg, Umar Adam and Ibrahim Nashath

Bhutan: Manoj Adhikari (wk), Tenjin Rabgey, Thinley Jamtsho, Tashi Jamtsho, Tashi Phuntsho, Namgang Chejay, Namgay Thinley, Gakul Ghalley, Jigme Singye (c), Ranjung Dorji, Suprit Pradhan, and Sonam Yeshi

