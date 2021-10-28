MLD vs KUW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2021 match between Maldives and Kuwait: Kuwait will meet Maldives in the eighth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2021. The West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha will play host for the much-fancied game between the two sides on October 28, Thursday.

Maldives need to cause a turnaround in the T20 Championship at the earliest to make a claim for winning the trophy. The team have lost all their three league matches. Maldives, who are struggling to find their first win, are reeling at the last spot in the standings.

Kuwait, on the other hand, got off to a tremendous start after defeating Bahrain in their first encounter by six wickets. However, the team were thrashed by Saudi Arabia in their next game. Kuwait will now be eyeing a comeback to climb up the points table from third place.

Ahead of the match between Maldives and Kuwait; here is everything you need to know:

MLD vs KUW Telecast

Maldives vs Kuwait game will not be telecasted in India

MLD vs KUW Live Streaming

The match between Maldives and Kuwait will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MLD vs KUW Match Details

Maldives will play against Kuwait at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha at 11:30 AM IST on October 28, Thursday.

MLD vs KUW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka

Vice-Captain- Mohamed Azzam

Suggested Playing XI for MLD vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohamed Azzam, Meet Bhavsar

Batters: Azyan Farhath, Ravija Sandaruwan, Adnan Idrees

All-rounders: Ibrahim Hassan, Umar Adam, Muhammad Kashif Shareef

Bowlers: Mohamed Mahfooz, Sayed Monib, Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka

MLD vs KUW Probable XIs:

Maldives: Ahmed Hassan, Hassan Rasheed, Mohamed Mahfooz (C), Azyan Farhath, Mohamed Azzam (WK), Umar Adam, Mohamed Rishwan, Ibrahim Nashath, Ameel Mauroof, Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Rizan

Kuwait: Adnan Idrees, Murshid Mustafa, Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Bilal Tahir, Sayed Monib, Shiraz Khan, Mohammed Aslam (c), Nawaf Ahmed, Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Muhammad Kashif Shareef

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here