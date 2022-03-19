MMSS vs BAB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Richelieu Franchise T20 2022 match, March 19, 6:45 pm IST

MMSS vs BAB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Richelieu Franchise T20 2022 match between M&M Signs Strikers and BA Blasting Namibia: The M&M Signs Strikers and BA Blasting Namibia will play against each other in the third match of Richelieu Franchise T20 2022 on Saturday March 19. The match will be hosted at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek at 6:45 pm IST.

The Strikers finished at the second spot in the points table of the Richelieu Franchise T20 2021 edition with three wins in six matches. However, they were defeated by the King Price Kings in the semi-finals. They will aim to minimise their flaws in this season and attempt to grab their maiden title.

BA Blasting Namibia will start their title defence with this match. The team defeated the King Price Kings in the finals of the previous edition of Richelieu Franchise T20. They ended at the top of the points table with six wins in as many matches under the captaincy of Tangeni Lungameni.

Ahead of the match between M&M Signs Strikers and BA Blasting Namibia; here is everything you need to know:

MMSS vs BAB Telecast

M&M Signs Strikers vs BA Blasting Namibia game will not be telecast in India.

MMSS vs BAB Live Streaming

The Richelieu Franchise T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MMSS vs BAB Match Details

The match will be hosted at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek on Saturday, March 19. The game is scheduled to start at 6:45 PM IST.

MMSS vs BAB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jan Frylinck

Vice-Captain: Gerhard Erasmus

Suggested Playing XI for MMSS vs BAB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Jan Nicole Loftie-Eaton

Batters: Gerhard Erasmus, Malan Kruger, Craig Williams, Stephan Baard

All-rounders: Zhivago Groenewald, Jan Balt, Jan Frylinck

Bowlers: Dylan Leicher, Christiaan Delport, Nyasha Nyashadzaishe

MMSS vs BAB Probable XIs:

M&M Signs Strikers: Craig Williams,Hansie De Villiers, Henry Van Wyk, Malan Kruger, Stephan Baard, Fungayi Hlupo Jr, Jaden Cloete, Jan Balt, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Janse Van Rensburg (WK), Christiaan Delport

BA Blasting Namibia: Zhivago Groenewald, Ruben Claassen, Gerhard Erasmus, Tangeni Lungameni (C,WK), Michau Du Preez, Ruben Tumpleman, Jan Nicole Loftie-Eaton, Francois Erasmus, Dylan Leicher, Zacheo van Vuuren, Nyasha Nyashadzaishe

