MNR vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For The Hundred, August 10, 11:00 PM IST

MNR vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s between Manchester Originals and London Spirit: London Spirit will square off against Manchester Originals in the upcoming 24th match of The Hundred Men’s tournament. The thrilling encounter between the two sides will be played at Old Trafford on August 10, Tuesday at 11:00 PM IST.

Manchester Originals have done considerably well in the tournament. However, luck doesn’t seem to be on Manchester Originals’ side as their two league matches were abandoned due to rain. Out of three games in which a result was possible, Manchester has secured victory in two matches. With six points, the team is placed at the fifth position on the points table.

London Spirit, on the other hand, have failed to get off the mark in the 100-ball tournament. The team is currently at the bottom of the points table and their chances of qualifying for the second stage have almost diminished. London Spirit are yet to win a game in The Hundreds as they have lost four matches while their one game was washed out.

Ahead of the match between Manchester Originals and London Spirit; here is everything you need to know

MNR vs LNS Telecast

The Manchester Originals vs London Spirit match will not be broadcast in India.

MNR vs LNS Live Streaming

The MNR vs LNS game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MNR vs LNS Match Details

The match between Manchester Originals and London Spirit will be played at the Old Trafford on August 10, Tuesday at 11:00 PM IST.

MNR vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Carlos Brathwaite

Vice-captain- Josh Inglis

Suggested Playing XI for MNR vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Phil Sat, Josh Inglis

Batsmen: Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Eoin Morgan

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Steven Finn, Mohammad Amir, Blake Cullen, Matt Parkinson

MNR vs LNS Probable XIs

Manchester Originals: Calvin Harrison, Lockie Ferguson, Phil Salt, Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Colin Ackermann, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite, Steven Finn, Matt Parkinson, Tom Hartley

London Spirit: Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Roelof van der Merwe, Mohammad Amir, Blake Cullen, Mason Crane, Josh Inglis, Luis Reece, Joe Denly, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Nabi

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here