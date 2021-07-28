MNR vs NOS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Men's match, July 28, 11:00 PM IST

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s between Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers: The ninth match of The Hundred Men’s will be played between Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals. The Old Trafford in Manchester will host the match on July 28, Wednesday at 11:00 PM IST.

Manchester Originals have performed well in the 100-ball tournament thus far. The team is sitting at the fourth position on the points table after winning one and losing as many games. While the Originals lost their first match against Oval Invincibles, they scripted a victory in the second game over Birmingham Phoenix by six wickets.

Northern Superchargers, on the other hand, got off to a discouraging start in The Hundred Men’s competition. They have lost both their league matches and are yet to open their account in the points table. The Superchargers will be entering the contest on Wednesday after losing their most recent match at the hands of Trent Rockets by two wickets. The team will look forward to making amends at the earliest and register their first victory.

Ahead of the match between Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers; here is everything you need to know:

MNR vs NOS Match Details

The match between Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 28, Wednesday at 11:00 PM IST.

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain- Chris Lynn

Suggested Playing XI for MNR vs NOS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Harry Brook, Adam Lyth, Joe Clarke

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Carlos Brathwaite

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Steven Finn, Fred Klaassen

MNR vs NOS Probable XIs:

Manchester Originals: Colin Munro, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite, Calvin Harrison, Jos Buttler(wk), Joe Clarke, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Steven Finn, Matt Parkinson, Philip Salt

Northern Superchargers: John Simpson(wk), Brydon Carse, Chris Lynn, Adam Lyth, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, David Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Callum Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

