MNR vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Men's match, August 05, 11:30 PM IST

MNR vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s between Manchester Originals and Southern Brave: Southern Brave will square off against Manchester Originals in the upcoming 19th match of The Hundred Men’s tournament. The thrilling encounter between the two sides will be played at Old Trafford on August 05, Thursday at 11:30 PM IST.

Manchester Originals have performed decently in The Hundred Men’s competition. They started their campaign with a loss against Oval Invincibles. However, after the initial hiccup, the team bounced back stronger. They have secured two victories in their last three games while their one match against Northern Superchargers was abandoned due to rain. Manchester find themselves at the third position in the points table.

Southern Brave, on the other hand, are currently second-last in the points table. They have emerged victories in two league matches while losing as many games. The Brave defeated London Spirit in their most recent outing and will be thus hoping to continue the winning momentum against Manchester Originals too.

Ahead of the match between Manchester Originals and Southern Brave; here is everything you need to know:

MNR vs SOB Telecast

The Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave match will not be broadcasted in India.

MNR vs SOB Live Streaming

The MNR vs SOB game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

MNR vs SOB Match Details

The match between Manchester Originals and Southern Brave will be played at the Old Trafford on August 05, Thursday at 11:30 PM IST.

MNR vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Carlos Brathwaite

Vice-Captain- Quinton de Kock

Suggested Playing XI for MNR vs SOB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Philip Salt

Batsmen: Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, James Vince, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan

Bowlers: Steven Finn, George Garton, Matt Parkinson

MNR vs SOB Probable XIs:

Manchester Originals: Philip Salt(wk), Colin Ackermann, Tom Lammonby, Tom Hartley, Lockie Ferguson, Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Steven Finn, Matt Parkinson, Carlos Brathwaite, Calvin Harrison

Southern Brave: James Vince, Alex Davies, Colin de Grandhomme, George Garton, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott, Quinton de Kock(wk), Devon Conway, Ross Whiteley, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan

