MNR vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

Manchester Originals will aim to break the shackles on Saturday as they will lock horns with Trent Rockets. The cricket battle will be conducted on Saturday, August 13 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Trent Rockets are enjoying a phenomenal ride in the 100-ball tournament. They have won both their league games so far to occupy a third place in the points table. Rockets won their game against Birmingham Phoenix by six wickets while their second win came against Northern Superchargers by seven wickets.

Coming to Manchester Originals, they started the league with a defeat against Northern Superchargers by six wickets. The bowlers let the team down as they failed to defend the score of 161 runs. In their second game against London Spirit, Manchester scored only 108 runs while chasing 161 to lose the match by 52 runs.

Ahead of the match between Manchester Originals and Trent Rockets, here is everything you need to know:

MNR vs TRT Telecast

Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets game will not be telecast in India.

MNR vs TRT Live Streaming

The Hundred Men’s 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MNR vs TRT Match Details

MNR vs TRT match will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester at 7:00 PM IST on August 13, Saturday.

MNR vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Alex Hales

Vice-Captain – Andre Russell

Suggested Playing XI for MNR vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt

Batters: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Triston Stubbs

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Daniel Sams, Samit Patel

Bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi, Tom Hartley, Luke Wood

MNR vs TRT Probable XIs:

Manchester Originals: Wayne Madsen, Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt (wk), Laurie Evans, Triston Stubbs, Sean Abbott, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Matt Parkinson, Paul Walter, Andre Russell

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Joe Root, Samit Patel, Daniel Sams, Luke Wood, Luke Fletcher, Tabraiz Shamsi, Colin Munro, Lewis Gregory (c)

