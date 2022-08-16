MNR vs WEF Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Men's 2022 match, August 16, 11:00 PM IST

MNR vs WEF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s 2022 match between Manchester Originals and Welsh Fire: Both Manchester Originals and Welsh Fire are in desperate need of a victory in The Hundred Men’s 2022 tournament. The two teams will hope to deliver a promising performance when they will lock horns on Tuesday at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Welsh Fire are placed at the bottom of the points table. They have lost all three league matches. They lost their first game against Southern Brave while their next two losses came against Oval Invincibles and Birmingham Phoenix. Welsh batters are struggling with their form in the 100-ball tournament. The team is yet to register a score of over 130 runs.

Manchester Originals are also experiencing the same fate as Welsh Fire. They haven’t opened their account in the points tally and are reeling at the second-last place with three losses. Manchester looked decent in their last game against Trent Rockets. They scored 189 runs while batting first. However, the result didn’t go in their favour and the team ended up with a defeat by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Manchester Originals and Welsh Fire, here is everything you need to know:

MNR vs WEF Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – David Miller

Vice-Captain – Dwaine Pretorius

Suggested Playing XI for MNR vs WEF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Tom Banton

Batters: Ben Duckett, David Miller, Triston Stubbs

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Tom Hartley, Matt Parkinson, George Scrimshaw



MNR vs WEF Probable XIs:

Manchester Originals: Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt (wk), Wayne Madsen, Laurie Evans, Paul Walter, Sean Abbott, Matt Parkinson, Andre Russell, Triston Stubbs

Welsh Fire: Jake Ball, George Scrimshaw, Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Banton, San Hain, Ben Duckett, David Miller, Adam Zampa, David Payne, Josh Cobb (c), Dwaine Pretorious

