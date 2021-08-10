MNR-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For The Hundred Women's, August 10, 7:30 PM IST

MNR-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women’s between Manchester Originals Women and London Spirit Women: The 24th match of The Hundred Women’s will witness a thrilling encounter between London Spirit Women and Manchester Originals Women. The match is scheduled to be played on August 10, Tuesday, at 07:30 PM IST at Old Trafford. The match is unlikely to be an interesting one as both Manchester Originals Women and London Spirit Women have delivered poor performances thus far.

Manchester Originals Women are currently at the bottom of the points table. They have won just one out of their five league matches. While the team lost three games, their one match was washed out due to rain. Manchester Orginals’ first win in the competition came in their last match against Southern Brave.

London Spirit Women, on the other hand, have secured victory in two league matches while losing two games. They are sitting at the seventh position in the points table. Just like Manchester Originals Women, London Spirit also won their last match against the Northern Superchargers by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Manchester Originals Women and London Spirit Women; here is everything you need to know:

MNR-W vs LNS-W Telecast

The Manchester Originals Women vs London Spirit Women match will not be broadcast in India.

MNR-W vs LNS-W Live Streaming

The MNR-W vs LNS-W game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MNR-W vs LNS-W Match Details

The match between Manchester Originals Women and London Spirit Women will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester on August 10, Tuesday at 07:30 PM IST.

MNR-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Heather Knight

Vice-Captain - Tammy Beaumont

Suggested Playing XI for MNR-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tammy Beaumont

Batsmen: Naomi Dattani, Heather Knight, Mignon du Preez

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Hannah Jones

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Alex Hartley

MNR-W vs LNS-W Probable XIs

Manchester Originals Women: Natalie Brown, Georgia Boyce, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Cordelia Griffith, Elanor Threkveld, Hannah Jones, Alex Hartley, Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Mignon du Preez

London Spirit Women: Chloe Tyron, Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight, Deepti Sharma, Charlotte Dean, Amara Carr, Danielle Gibson, Freya Davies, Sophie Munro, Naomi Dattani, Tammy Beaumont

