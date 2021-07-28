MNR-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s The Hundred Women, July 28, 7:30 PM IST

MNR-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Manchester Originals Women and Northern Superchargers Women The Hundred Women: Manchester Originals Women are all set to face Northern Superchargers counterparts in The Hundred Women’s 2021 tournament on Wednesday, July 28. The ninth match of the tournament will be hosted at Old Trafford, in Manchester, England and is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

The Originals have lost both their games in the competition so far. After going down to the Oval Invincibles -in their opening fixture, the Originals were outplayed by Birmingham Phoenix in the following game. Chasing 114 to win, Kate Cross’ unit could only manage 93, despite Harmanpreet Kaur remaining unbeaten on 49. They will hope to open their account in front of their home crowd.

On the other hand, the Superchargers are at the opposite end of the spectrum, as they have won both their opening matches. Lauren Winfield Hill-led side convincingly won the opening fixture by six-wickets and managed to eke out a 27-run victory over Trent Rockets last time out. Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored a superb 92 in the first game, scored a scintillating 60 in the next. The bowlers did the rest to defend their 149-run target.

Ahead of the match between Manchester Originals Women and Northern Superchargers Women here is everything you need to know:

MNR-W vs NOS-W Telecast

The Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

MNR-W vs NOS-W Live Streaming

Live streaming is available on Fancode app or website.

MNR-W vs NOS-W Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, July 28 at Old Trafford, in Manchester, England. The game will start at 7:30 PM IST.

MNR-W vs NOS-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Sophie Ecclestone

Vice-Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues

Suggested Playing XI for MNR-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Lizelle Lee

Batswomen: Laura Kimmince, Georgia Boyce, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Ema Lamb, Alice Davidson-Richards

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Katie Levick, Liz Russel

MNR-W vs NOS-W Probable XIs:

Manchester Originals Women: Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon du Preez, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross (C), Cordelia Griffith, Eleanor Threlkeld, Laura Jackson, Alex Hartley

Northern Superchargers Women: Lauren Winfield Hill (C, WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Hollie Armitage, Laura Kimmince, Bess Heath, Alice-Davidson Richards, Linsey Smith, Elizabeth Russell, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick

