MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Women's match, August 05, 08:00 PM IST

MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women’s between Manchester Originals Women and Southern Brave Women: The 19th match of The Hundred Women’s will witness a thrilling encounter between Southern Brave Women and Manchester Originals Women. The match is scheduled to be played on August 05 Thursday at 08:00 PM IST at the Old Trafford. Manchester Originals Women and Southern Brave Women are experiencing completely contrasting fortunes in the 100-ball tournament.

Manchester Women have succumbed to a torrid ride in the competition as they have failed to give any significant fight to the other teams. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table. The team is yet to win even a single match as they have lost three league games while their one match was abandoned due to rain.

Southern Brave Women, on the other hand, are enjoying a tremendous run in The Hundred Women’s competition. The team is unbeatable in the competition and are currently atop the standings. They have secured victory in all the four matches. They will be entering the contest on Thursday after winning their last game against London Spirit Women.

Ahead of the match between Manchester Originals Women and Southern Brave Women; here is everything you need to know:

MNR-W vs SOB-W Telecast

The Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

MNR-W vs SOB-W Live Streaming

The MNR-W vs SOB-W game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

MNR-W vs SOB-W Match Details

The match between Manchester Originals Women and Southern Brave Women will be played at the Old Trafford on August 05, Thursday at 08:00 PM IST.

MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Anya Shrubsole

Vice-Captain- Smriti Mandhana

Suggested Playing XI for MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ellie Threlkeld

Batsmen: Danielle Wyatt, Georgie Boyce, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Stafanie Taylor, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanda Wellington, Anya Shrubsole

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Jackson, Lauren Bell

MNR-W vs SOB-W Probable XIs:

Manchester Originals Women: Georgie Boyce, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon du Preez, Sophie Ecclestone, Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Kate Cross, Cordelia Griffith, Laura Jackson, Alex Hartley, Eleanor Threlkeld(wk)

Southern Brave Women: Maia Bouchier, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Anya Shrubsole, Fi Morris, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd(wk), Lauren Bell, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor

