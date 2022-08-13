MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, The Hundred Women's 2022, August 13, 3:30 PM IST

MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women’s 2022 match between Manchester Originals Women and Trent Rockets Women: In the third match of The Hundred Women’s Competition 2022, Manchester Originals Women will have a faceoff with Trent Rockets Women. Both the teams will be playing their first game on Saturday and will hope for a prolific start at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Trent Rockets Women failed to make an impact last season. They had finished at seventh place in the points tally with just three wins. Rockets Women will be also missing the services of their star player Meg Lanning as she has taken an indefinite break from the game.

Speaking of Manchester Originals Women, they also failed to make it to the second round. The team ended up in the fifth position with three wins from eight league games. Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, and Deandra Dottin will be the crucial players for the Originals Women.

Ahead of the match between Manchester Originals Women and the Trent Rockets Women, here is everything you need to know:

MNR-W vs TRT-W Telecast

Manchester Originals Women vs Trent Rockets Women game will not be telecast in India

MNR-W vs TRT-W Live Streaming

The MNR-W vs TRT-W fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MNR-W vs TRT-W Match Details

Manchester Originals Women and the Trent Rockets Women will play against each other at the Old Trafford in Manchester at 3:30 PM IST on August 13, Saturday.

MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nat Sciver

Vice-captain: Emma Lamb

Suggested Playing XI for MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Abigail Freeborn

Batters: Deandra Dottin, Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez

All-rounders: Nat Sciver, Emma Lamb, Kate Cross, Katherine Brunt

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Lea Tahuhu, Alana King.

MNR-W vs TRT-W Probable XIs

Manchester Originals Women: Sophie Ecclestone, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Deandra Dottin, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Cross (c), Grace Potts, Hannah Jones, Phoebe Graham, Lea Tahuhu

Trent Rockets Women: Elyse Villani, Marie Kelly, Mignon du Preez, Nat Sciver (c), Abigail Freeborn (wk), Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce, Alana King, Georgia Davis, Katherine Brunt, Bryony Smith

