Mo Bobat Appointed ECB Performance Director for Men's Cricket

Mo Bobat will take over from David Parsons as England and Wales Cricket Board's performance director for men's cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |October 10, 2019, 2:08 PM IST
Mo Bobat Appointed ECB Performance Director for Men's Cricket

Mo Bobat will take over from David Parsons as England and Wales Cricket Board's performance director for men's cricket. Bobat is currently the player identification lead and will work closely with new coach Chris Silverwood and the National Selector Ed Smith in his new role.

"I am delighted and honoured to be appointed performance director, at what is an exciting time for English cricket," he said.

"I am looking forward to working closely with both Chris Silverwood and Ed Smith, and in doing so, supporting the performance needs of our England teams and moving us closer to achieving our aim of being the most respected team in the world.

"Developing strong relationships with our counties to enhance the size and quality of our talent pool will be paramount. I aim to ensure that our highest potential players receive individualised support and international-specific experiences.

"It is a hugely exciting role and the vision is that the strength of our counties and our high-performance system delivers deliberate and sustained success across all formats."

Bobat was a lecturer in Leicester and studied sports science and management. He joined the ECB in 2011, and is in the process of completing a Masters in sporting directorship.

He joined the ECB in 2011 and five years later was promoted to England men's player identification lead.

"The position of performance director is a critical post in the development of our long-term strategy for elite performance. Mo demonstrated through his knowledge and experience that he has the attributes to take us forward in this area," said Managing director of cricket Ashley Giles.

"He will be responsible for identifying our highest potential players and leading programmes that will bridge the gap between county and international cricket helping us to deliver successful, respected and inspiring England players and teams."

