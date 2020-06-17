Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow Named in England's 30-man Training Group

Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow were part of the 30-member squad announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday that will take part in a training camp at the Ageas Bowl from June 23 ahead of the first Test against the West Indies starting on July 8.
Moeen's last appearance in the whites for England came against Australia during the first Test of the Ashes series held last year. Since then, he had taken a break from red-ball cricket but had constantly reiterated his decision to eventually make a comeback.
Bairstow, meanwhile, last played a Test match on Boxing Day 2019 when England lost to South Africa. He registered scores of 1 and 9 in the match.
The group will train behind closed doors and will also play a three-day practice match from July 1.
"Everyone involved with England is delighted that cricket is returning soon, and that the players are reporting for group training in preparation for the Test series against the West Indies," national selector Ed Smith was quoted as saying in the ECB statement.
"We'd also like to thank all the county coaches who have supported these players over the past few weeks. A squad for the first Test will be announced in due course."
The ECB also confirmed the red-ball coaching team for the three-match Test series. Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe will support head coach Chris Silverwood in his role as assistant coach and specialise on batting.
Three coaches from the county game have been seconded – Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple will work closely with Silverwood as bowling coach, Gloucestershire's head Coach Richard Dawson, who has had experience coaching the England Lions on their successful tour of Australia earlier this year, will take control of the spin bowlers.
England assistant coach Paul Collingwood will take charge of England's ODI team later in the summer, when it is hoped that Ireland will tour in a three-match ODI series.
Behind closed doors training group: Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Dominic Bess, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes, Lewis Gregory, Keaton Jennings, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Amar Virdi, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
