England Cricketers Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood Come Out in Support of Moeen After Taslima Nasreen's 'ISIS' Tweet

After author Taslima Nasreen’s controversial tweet on England Cricketer Moeen Ali – for reportedly refusing to sport an alcohol brand on his Chennai Super Kings jersey – went viral, teammates of the cricketer came out in support of the allrounder and called out the comments from Nasreen. Nasreen had tweeted, “If Moeen Ali were not stuck with cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS.”

For the uninitiated, news about the 33-year-old England cricketer asking the franchise to remove the logo of SNJ 10000 which is a surrogate product brand of Chennai-based SNJ Distilleries were doing the rounds. Reports later stated Ali had not made any such request to the franchise. Chennai Super Kings confirmed to IANS that there has been no such request from Moeen. Speaking to IANS on Sunday, Kasi Vishwanathan, the Chief Executive Officer of Chennai Super Kings, said, “There has been no request made by Moeen to CSK to remove any logo.”

However, that did not stop Nasreen, known for her writing on women’s oppression and criticism of religion, to send out the controversial tweet and while many Twitter users also called out the author, what was notable was the England cricketers reacting to the tweet. Nasreen did later reiterate that her tweet was sarcastic in nature.

Are you okay ? I don’t think you’re okay https://t.co/rmiFHhDXiO — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 6, 2021

Sarcastic ? No one is laughing , not even yourself , the least you can do is delete the tweet https://t.co/Dl7lWdvSd4 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 6, 2021

Please everyone report this account — Sam Billings (@sambillings) April 6, 2021

Can’t believe this. Disgusting tweet. Disgusting individual https://t.co/g8O1MWyR81 — Saqib Mahmood (@SaqMahmood25) April 6, 2021

Wtf is this .Moeen ali wont be a terrorist if he was not a cricketer .Htf do these account have Blue tick and speak sich rubbish .Not Every Muslim is a terrorist ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ https://t.co/9woUgMhABQ — Adithya ⚽ (@Adithya78620852) April 6, 2021

Can’t believe I’ve just seen that tweet about Moeen Ali, some people really are disgusting. — Kieran (@BerbaSpinCric) April 6, 2021

