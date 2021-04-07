CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » England Cricketers Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood Come Out in Support of Moeen After Taslima Nasreen's 'ISIS' Tweet

England Cricketers Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood Come Out in Support of Moeen After Taslima Nasreen's 'ISIS' Tweet

England Cricketers Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood Come Out in Support of Moeen After Taslima Nasreen's 'ISIS' Tweet

Nasreen had tweeted, "If Moeen Ali were not stuck with cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS."

After author Taslima Nasreen’s controversial tweet on England Cricketer Moeen Ali – for reportedly refusing to sport an alcohol brand on his Chennai Super Kings jersey – went viral, teammates of the cricketer came out in support of the allrounder and called out the comments from Nasreen. Nasreen had tweeted, “If Moeen Ali were not stuck with cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS.”

For the uninitiated, news about the 33-year-old England cricketer asking the franchise to remove the logo of SNJ 10000 which is a surrogate product brand of Chennai-based SNJ Distilleries were doing the rounds. Reports later stated Ali had not made any such request to the franchise. Chennai Super Kings confirmed to IANS that there has been no such request from Moeen. Speaking to IANS on Sunday, Kasi Vishwanathan, the Chief Executive Officer of Chennai Super Kings, said, “There has been no request made by Moeen to CSK to remove any logo.”

However, that did not stop Nasreen, known for her writing on women’s oppression and criticism of religion, to send out the controversial tweet and while many Twitter users also called out the author, what was notable was the England cricketers reacting to the tweet. Nasreen did later reiterate that her tweet was sarcastic in nature.

England Cricketers Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood Come Out in Support of Moeen Ali After Taslima Nasreen’s ‘ISIS’ Comment

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches