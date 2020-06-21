Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Moeen Ali Has to Play for England in Southampton Test: Steve Harmison

Struggling for his form, Moeen was dropped during England's World Cup campaign last year and found himself out of the Test team too a month later following the opening Ashes match in August.

Cricketnext Staff |June 21, 2020, 8:42 PM IST
England's Moeen Ali. (Pic: AFP)

Former pacer Steve Harmison wants England to pick off-spinner Moeen Ali for the opening Test of the three-game series against the West Indies beginning at Southampton on July 8.

Struggling for his form, Moeen was dropped during England's World Cup campaign last year and found himself out of the Test team too a month later following the opening Ashes match in August.

He was, however, the world's leading Test wicket-taker during the 2018/19 season.

The 32-year-old took a break from Test cricket and currently competing against fellow spinners Dom Bess and Jack Leach for a spot in the Test team.

"... Moeen Ali comes back and for me, he plays at Southampton. If I've got a 30-man squad, I'm picking my best team, Moeen Ali's in my best team, I play him," Harmison, who has taken 226 wickets in 63 Tests for England, said in Wisden Cricket Weekly Podcast.

Leach has 34 wickets in 10 Tests, while Bess too impressed in Leach's injury-induced absence, capturing a maiden Test five-wicket haul in South Africa in the third Test victory at Port Elizabeth.

Uncapped spinners Amar Virdi and Matt Parkinson have also been named in England's squad for the Test series against West Indies.

"I like Virdi being in there because he's one that England need to potentially develop in the spin bowling department," the 41-year-old Harmison said.

"Dom Bess did well in South Africa I was out in South Africa for talkSPORT you had troubles with Jack Leach which is disappointing for Jack and hopefully he's come over them."

The opening Test is scheduled to begin in a bio-secure environment at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on July 8.

England vs West IndiesMoeen Alisouthampton teststeve harmison

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more