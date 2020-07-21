Moeen Ali Named England Vice-captain for ODI Series Against Ireland

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been named vice-captain for the ODI series against Ireland. With Jos Buttler busy representing the side in Tests, he has been chosen as Eoin Morgan's deputy.
“Moeen Ali has been confirmed as Eoin Morgan’s vice-captain for England Men’s three-match Royal London Series against Ireland,” an England and Wales Cricket Board statement said.
Ali had ended his self-imposed Test exile, but was overlooked for the series against West Indies and instead Dom Bess and Jack Leach were picked.
England assistant coach Paul Collingwood, the captain of the England side that won the 2010 World Twenty20 in the Caribbean, will be the head coach for the series, with former England opener Marcus Trescothick in his backroom staff.
The England one-day side will go into an on-site training camp at the Ageas Bowl on July 16, playing two intra-squad warm-up matches before the selectors pick a final team.
The series, being played behind closed doors, starts on July 30, with subsequent matches on August 1 and 4.
England also hope to play three Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan in August and September, with three T20s and three ODIs against Australia originally scheduled for July still to be re-arranged.
England training squad for Ireland one-day internationals:
Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Tom Banton, Sam Billings (wkt), Henry Brookes, Brydon Carse, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Laurie Evans, Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Sam Hain, Tom Helm, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey
