Moeen Ali Set to Take Break From All Forms of Cricket Post Lord's Test Snub

Moeen Ali is set to take a break from all forms of cricket after being dropped from the England squad for the second Ashes Test at Lord's.
Moeen has been in poor form with the bat, scoring 0, 9, 0 and 4 in his last four Test innings. In fact, he has seven single-digit scores in his last nine Test innings.
His bowling performance of 1/42 and 2/130 in Edgbaston in the first Test against Australia, which England lost, also went against him. England picked left-arm spinner Jack Leach for the Lord's Test which begins on Wednesday.
Moeen was expected to play in the T20 blast, but Worcestershire coach Alex Gidman said the off-spinner was taking a break.
"Mo is spending a little time away from the middle recharging his batteries and putting in some quality practice time which he feels he needs, and we completely respect," Gidman told the club's official website.
"He has had an intense schedule of international cricket involving the ICC World Cup and the start of the Ashes.
"Mo loves playing for Worcestershire and he gives a lift to everyone in the dressing room when he comes back and plays for us. We look forward to when he returns soon."
Moeen featured in the World Cup, which England won last month.
Prior to the Ashes, Moeen had conceded that his batting was down on confidence but hoped to be judged on his bowling.
England's other premier spinner, Adil Rashid, is also nursing a shoulder injury that has ruled him out of the domestic season.
