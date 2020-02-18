Moeen Ali to Captain Birmingham in New 'Hundred' Tournament
The England all-rounder, who grew up near Edgbaston, the venue for the Phoenix' home matches, will lead a side that includes fellow World Cup winner Chris Woakes as well as Kane Williamson, the captain of the New Zealand side beaten in last year's thrilling global 50-over final.
