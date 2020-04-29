Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Moeen Ali Wants The Hundred to be Postponed Due to Coronavirus

The flagship tournament, which the ECB expects can match the global popularity of that of the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash League, could add to the long list of events being put on hold due to the pandemic.

IANS |April 29, 2020, 6:34 PM IST
England's Moeen Ali. (Pic: AFP)

England cricketer Moeen Ali feels The Hundred should be postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the entire world. He stated the inaugural edition of the 100-ball tournament should be played when there are no problems around the world.

"It makes sense that way," Moeen was quoted as saying by BBC.co.uk. "It is such a big deal for us in this country and we want it to be played when everything is right and there are no problems around the world."

"The mood and wave cricket was on in England last year made it an amazing opportunity this year to play The Hundred, but obviously with what has happened around the world, that is going to be harder now," added Moeen, who is due to captain Birmingham Phoenix.

"If we can get other international players who were not available this year, it can make The Hundred even stronger for next year and we can attract a new audience to come and watch cricket."

The flagship tournament, which the ECB expects can match the global popularity of that of the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash League, could add to the long list of events being put on hold due to the pandemic.

The first edition is set to be played from July 17 to August 15 across different venues in England but if reports are to be believed, it is set to be pushed back by the ECB.

"The Hundred was envisaged as being a tournament that enabled us to widen the audience for the game. With an in-stadia environment, with international players, it's going to be very, very difficult," ECB chief Tom Harrison told the BBC last week.

