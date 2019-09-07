Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Moeen Ali’s Blistering Century Takes Worcestershire to Finals Day

England’s World Cup winning all-rounder Moeen Ali, who was dropped from the Ashes squad after the first Test, is slowly finding form again as he clobbered an unbeaten 121 off 60 balls to help Worcestershire defeat Sussex in the quarter final of the T20 Blast on Friday evening.

Cricketnext Staff |September 7, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
Ali slammed eight boundaries and 11 sixes after he was dropped on five. He reached his century, his second in T20s, in 50 balls, and finished off the chase with a six off Ollie Robinson.

The southpaw has been in very good nick in the shortest format and his last four knocks have seen him score two half centuries and a century.

It's quite the contrast to his red-ball form, underpinned by just one fifty in his last 16 Test innings. The last of his five Test centuries came way back in December 2016.

Ali, who was the captain, walked in at No.3 to face the fourth ball of the chase, after opener Joe Leach had been dismissed cheaply by Reece Topley.

The skipper got able support from Riki Wessels, who played the ideal foil with a 46-ball 47, as Worcestershire chased down the 185-run target inside 18 overs. Their 177-run stand laid the base for an eight-wicket win, which sealed them a spot for Finals Day.

That Sussex were able to set a challenging total was down to their opener Philip Salt, who top-scored with 72 off 40 balls, hitting five fours and as many sixes.

Contributions from Luke Wright (28) and Laurie Evans (43) pushed them past 180, despite a middle-order collapse where they lost four wickets for 25 runs. Moeen played his part there, too, picking up Delray Rawlins through a caught-and-bowled, and finished with figures of 4-0-22-1.​

Moeen Ali

