Moeen Ali’s Blistering Century Takes Worcestershire to Finals Day
England’s World Cup winning all-rounder Moeen Ali, who was dropped from the Ashes squad after the first Test, is slowly finding form again as he clobbered an unbeaten 121 off 60 balls to help Worcestershire defeat Sussex in the quarter final of the T20 Blast on Friday evening.
