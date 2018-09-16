Moeen Ali's Cricket Does The Talking as Worcestershire Win T20 Blast

Loading...
A memorable finals day for the England all-rounder started with an allegation, contained in an extract from his autobiography published in Britain's The Times newspaper, that he was called "Osama" by an Australia player during the 2015 Ashes series.
On the field, the Worcestershire captain scored 41 and took two for 16 with his off-spinners, including the wicket of England team-mate Jos Buttler, as his side beat Lancashire by 20 runs in the opening semi-final.
He then took three for 30 as Worcestershire held Sussex to a total of 157 for six in the final at Edgbaston -- a target the Midlands side chased down with wicket-keeper Ben Cox making an unbeaten 46 and Moeen contributing 41 as they won by five wickets.
"I just knew we were going to win today," said Moeen, whose side owed their place in the final to an impressive semi-final return of four for 21 from 20-year-old seamer Pat Brown.
"We were amazing. We won the crucial moments in the game."
Earlier, Cricket Australia (CA) responded to Moeen's damning comments by saying it was launching an investigation, saying the remark he'd allegedly heard was "unacceptable".
Moeen, a 31-year-old practising Muslim, said he was on the receiving end of the slur, a reference to Osama bin Laden, from an unnamed opponent during his Ashes debut against Australia in Cardiff three years ago - a match where he scored 77 runs in the first innings and took five wickets.
First Published: September 16, 2018, 12:35 PM IST