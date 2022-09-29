'Moeen Bhai Maine Aapko Dekh ke Bola Tha': Shadab Khan Shares His Hilarious Conversation With Moeen Ali

Pakistan clinched a nail-biting six-run win over England in the fifth T20I to earn a vital 3-2 lead in the seven-match series on Wednesday. Th rivalry on the field might be fierce but the mood was quite different during the post-match conference.

Pakistan’s Shadab Khan, while attending the presser, shared a hilarious chat with England captain Moeen Ali during the game.

“Moeen bhai maine aapko dekhke bola tha (I said this after seeing you only, Moeen bhai),” Shadab had said at the post-match press conference.

The English skipper, in his response, chuckled and shook hands with Shadab.

Earlier, Shadab had revealed that he had a discussion with the England allrounder regarding the quality of the pitch.

Shadab told Moeen that despite the pitch being batting-friendly, Pakistan could only manage to score 145.

Coming back to the game, Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan emerged as his side’s highest scorer with 63. His sublime knock comprised two boundaries and three sixes. England pacer Mark Wood picked up three wickets to restrict Pakistan.

Sam Curran and David Willey scalped two wickets each for England.

England’s run chase suffered an early jolt after Mohammad Nawaz dismissed Alex Hales in the first over.

Moeen and Chris Woakes displayed brilliant batting and stitched a solid partnership of 46 runs.

Moeen remained unbeaten after pulling off a spectacular innings of 51 but his heroics proved to be futile as England could only manage to reach 139/7.

England had arrived in Pakistan earlier this month for the first time in 17 years.

The English team secured a perfect start to the historic T20I series after winning the opening match by six wickets. Pakistan scripted a prompt comeback in the next game as they clinched a 10-wicket triumph to level the series.

The visitors bounced back strongly and won the third game to reclaim their lead before the Babar Azam-led side won the fourth and fifth T20Is to go ahead.

The sixth T20I is scheduled to be played on Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

