Mohali Memories: Relive Last Five Encounters at Venue

The last time he was at this ground he blasted a belligerent 153-ball 208* against Sri Lanka, his third ODI double ton. Virat Kohli too has fond memories of this stadium having slammed a 154* the last time he played here back in 2016 against New Zealand.
India have won 10 out of their 15 ODIs in Mohali and have been victorious in four out of the last five games that have been played at the venue. But Australia have had the wood over India in the last few years in Mohali. They have won three and lost just one ODI against India the venue.
Here, we take a look at the last five ODIs that took place at the IS Bindra Stadium.
India vs Sri Lanka, December 13, 2017 - India won by 141 runs
It was all Rohit Sharma on the day as the opener slammed his third ODI double ton to power India to a gigantic 392/4 in their allotted 50 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka could only muster 251/8 largely on the back of an Angelo Matthews 111*, to fall short by 141 runs.
It was an important game in the context of the series. Sri Lanka had taken the opening game in Dharamsala and a win in Mohali would have given them the series. Without the services of Virat Kohli who was rested for the three ODIs, stand-in captain Rohit decided to step up. It was a trademark Rohit ODI innings - watchful in the first 10 overs, strike rotation in the next 30 odd overs, and an all-out assault in the last 10.
In all, he smacked 13 fours and 12 sixes in a 158-ball effort plundering a hapless Sri Lankan bowling unit to all corners of the park. He was well supported by Shikhar Dhawan (68) and Shreyas Iyer (88) as India posted their 10th 300 plus total in ODI cricket.
The chase was always going to be tough and consistent wickets at the start of the Sri Lankan innings did not help matters. Matthews tried his best to delay the inevitable but found minimal support from the rest of the batsmen.
India vs New Zealand, October 23, 2016 - India won by 7 wickets
It was a Kohli-Dhoni show in 2016 at the venue with the duo crafting a 151-run stand for the third wicket to give India a comfortable seven-wicket victory over New Zealand.
New Zealand, batting first had posted a competitive 285 on a surface which was aiding pace and bounce. The visitors then struck early in the chase getting rid of both Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane with the score on 41. Kohli and Dhoni then took over. Kohli crafted his 26th ODI century while Dhoni struck an equally important 80 as India chased down the total with 10 balls to spare.
Dhoni, during the course of his innings also became just the third wicket-keeper batsman to complete 9000 runs in ODIs.
India vs Australia, October 19, 2013 - Australia won by 4 wickets
A Dhoni masterclass wasn't enough as James Faulkner's epic 29-ball 64 saw Australia snatch a win from the jaws of defeat in 2013. Led by Dhoni's 124-ball 139 India piled on 303/9 in their 50 overs. The hosts then seemed to have the game in their grasp having reduced Australia to 213/6 in the 41st over. But Faulkner, coming in at No.8 had other ideas.
With Adam Voges well set at one end, Faulkner went for his shots from the go but the visitors were still behind the required rate. However, one over from Ishant Sharma turned the game on its head. Needing 44 in 18 balls to win, Faulkner launched a stunning attack on Ishant smashing the pacer for 30 runs in the 48th over. The sequence of the over read 4, 6, 6, 2, 6, 6 and Australia suddenly just needed 14 to win off the last two overs.
The formalities were completed in the last over as Australia romped home to a thrilling four-wicket win.
India vs England, January 23, 2013 - India won by 5 wickets
A measured 83 from Rohit Sharma followed by an unbeaten 79-ball 89 by Suresh Raina helped India down England by 5 wickets in 2013 and take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match ODI series.
Batting first England led by half-centuries from Joe Root, Kevin Pietersen and Alastair Cook posted 257/7 in their 50 overs. India lost regular wickets in the chase but Rohit kept one end up. Raina then took up the mantle once Rohit fell. He slammed nine fours and a towering six during his knock and ensured India got over the line with 15 balls to spare.
In the bowling unit, it was Ravindra Jadeja who led the way with three wickets for 39 runs in his ten overs while Ishant Sharma and R Ashwin contributed with two wickets each.
India vs England, October 20, 2011 - India won by 5 wickets
Ajinkya Rahane's 104-ball 91 and a solid 58 by Gautam Gambhir trumped Jonathan Trott's unbeaten 98 as India nailed a tricky 299-run chase with ease in 2011.
Trott, batting at No.3, carved a crucial 98* in 104 balls to lay a solid platform. Samit Patel then provided the finishing touches with a 43-ball 70 as England amassed 298/4 in 50 overs.
Parthiv Patel (38) and Ajinkya Rahane started off the chase in fine fashion adding 79 runs for the opening wicket. Once Patel fell, Gambhir ensured none of the momentum was lost as he added 111 runs with Rahane for the second wicket. India lost their way slightly after the fall of Gambhir's wicket but the ice-cool Dhoni (35*) and Ravindra Jadeja (26*) made sure the target was achieved in the final over.
With the win, India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.
First Published: March 10, 2019, 8:30 AM IST