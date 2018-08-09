Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Babar Azam Take Top Honours at PCB Awards

Loading...
Babar Azam, who has had a stellar year in the shortest form of the game, was awarded the T20I player of the year on a night where the youngsters outshone the seniors of the Pakistan side.
Since making his debut in 2017, Abbas has quickly risen up the ranks as the leader of Pakistan's red-ball unit. He has scalped 42 wickets in eight Tests at an impressive average of 17.69. He was instrumental in Pakistan's nine-wicket win earlier this year at Lord's against England where he picked up a match-haul of 8 for 64.
Ali, who is currently ranked third on the ICC ODI rankings for bowlers, has picked up 26 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 18 in the 50-over format last year.
Having made an important 83 on Test debut against Ireland earlier this year, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf bagged the Emerging Player of the year award. Fakhar Zaman's exploits in ODIs where he became the quickest batsman to reach 1000 runs and the first Pakistani to score a double-ton in the format was also recognized with the PCB rewarding him a 'special award for outstanding performance'.
Sarfraz Ahmed, the Pakistani captain across all formats, was presented with the Imtiaz Ahmed ‘Spirit of the Cricket’ award.
In women's cricket, Sana Mir, ranked fifth on the ICC rankings chart for bowlers as well as all-rounders, walked away with the best ODI Player of the year while Javeria Khan was awarded with the best T20I player. Diana Baig won the best Emerging Player award.
Winners at the 2017-18 award ceremony held by PCB
Best Test player of the year: Mohammad Abbas
Best ODI player of the year (men): Hasan Ali
Best ODI player (women): Sana Mir
Best T20 player of the year (men): Babar Azam
Best T20 player (women): Javeria Khan
Best emerging player (men): Faheem Ashraf
Best emerging player (women): Diana Baig
Best batsman domestic (men): Shan Masood
Best batter domestic (women): Javeria Khan
Best bowler domestic (men): Aizaz Cheema
Best bowler domestic (women): Diana Baig
Best wicket-keeper domestic (men): Kamran Akmal
Best wicket-keeper (women): Sidra Nawaz
First Published: August 9, 2018, 12:48 PM IST