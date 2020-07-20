Mohammad Amir Available to Join Pakistan Squad for England Tour: Reports

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has been cleared to join the squad in the United Kingdom for the three T20Is against England. Amir had initially made himself unavailable for the tour because the dates clashed with the birth of his second child and he was concerned about travelling in that period.
However an earlier than expected birth means he is available for the final lap of Pakistan's tour of England.
He can only join the squad after testing negative for coronavirus twice before departing for England.
Pakistan are currently in Derby but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the three-Test series. The three T20Is will round off their first assignment post the outbreak of the pandemic.
Amir is set to replace Haris Rauf in the squad, who has tested positive for coronavirus once more.
All the three T20Is will be played in Manchester.
(More to follow)
