'Mohammad Amir Can Play International Cricket': PCB Chief Opens Doors For Pakistan Pacer's Comeback

PCB chairman Najam Sethi said that the doors are still open for pacer Mohammad Amir if he takes his retirement back. Amir, who last played in Pakistan jersey in August 2020, announced his international cricket in the same year after citing unjust treatment by the Pakistan team management. He openly criticised the then-coaching duo of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis. However, last year he stated that he might make a comeback to the Pakistan team after Ramiz Raja’s tenure.

The new PCB chairman said that he has a strong stance against match-fixing but feels that Amir has already paid the penalty for it and the doors of the Pakistan team are open for him

ICC Test Team of the Year: Rishabh Pant Only Indian in Playing XI, Ben Stokes Named Captain

“Mohammad Amir can play international cricket for Pakistan if he takes his retirement back. I always took a strong stance against match-fixing. I believe no convicted player should be spared, but at the same time, a player should be allowed to resume international cricket once he has completed his years of penalty," Sethi said while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday.

After announcing his retirement, the left-arm quick focused on the shortest format and continued playing franchise cricket.

Sethi, who replaced Raja as the PCB chief, suggested that he has not the same views as the former chairman and is ready to give another chance to Amir.

“Mohammad Amir thinks he is not dealt fairly by the previous regime of PCB, including selection committee and chairman Ramiz Raja. Ramiz Raja thinks whoever has committed corruption in cricket should never be allowed to play for Pakistan again. This is not my view! I believe someone who has paid the penalty should be allowed to make a comeback for Pakistan,” he added.

IND vs NZ: ‘Kulcha Back After Long Time’-Netizens Nostalgic After Rohit Sharma Reveals Playing Eleven

The 30-year-old fast bowler represented Pakistan in 36 Test matches and has played 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is as well. He has 119 Test wickets to his credit and owns 81 and 59 scalps in ODIs and T20Is, respectively. He last played for Pakistan in a T20I match against England in Manchester in 2020.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here