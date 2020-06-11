Mohammad Amir & Haris Sohail Pull Out of England Tour Citing Personal Reasons

In a big blow to Pakistan's chances fast bowler Mohammad Amir and middle-order batsman Haris Sohail have pulled out of the England tour citing personal reasons, the PCB confirmed on Thursday.
Amir, who along with Wahab Riaz, quit Tests in 2019, has pulled out so that he can be around during the birth of his second child in August. Whereas Haris will miss the tour because of family reasons.
According to the release, Pakistan will send 28 players and 14 player support staff for three Tests and as many T20Is to be played in August and September. The squad and the schedule for the series is yet to be announced.
Earlier, the PCB had decided against holding a camp for the players before their upcoming tour to England. The board has also advised the players not to train outdoors at the moment in the wake of coronavirus.
The PCB release said: "Taking into account the Covid-19 outlook in Pakistan in the coming weeks, the operational and logistical matters as well the observation that keeping players in a safe and secure environment would remain a challenge, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided not to hold a training camp of the national men's team prior to their departure for England.
"The PCB is already in discussions with the ECB to bring forward their early July departure date for England so the Pakistan squad can benefit from the additional practice time there.
"More details around the pre-tour Covid-19 testing of the players and player support personnel, assembling them in Lahore and their training/match schedule will be shared in due course.
"The PCB, meanwhile, has reminded the players to not to practice at cricket grounds during this period and that they must observe and adhere to strict social distancing protocols. These instructions have been issued as their personal wellbeing and that of their families remains paramount."
In a big blow to Pakistan's chances fast bowler Mohammad Amir and middle-order batsman Haris Sohail have pulled out of the England tour citing personal reasons, the PCB confirmed on Thursday.
