Mohammad Amir Has a Problem With 'Yes Boss' Attitude in PCB, 'Thanks' Shahid Afridi For Standing By Him

Tainted Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has said that the then Pakistan cricket team was not interested in playing with him except former captain Shahid Afridi. Amir 'thanked' the 45-year-old for standing by him even as he was trying to figure things out from the scratch in the aftermath of the ban for his involvement in spot fixing scandal in 2010.

"The entire team was on one side and did not want to play with me but Shahid bhai said, ‘Amir will play come what may’. I will always be thankful to these two," Mohammad Amir said in a YouTube video. The 28-year-old also revealed that he used to receive taunting from his teammates. “This is not an emotional decision. I took this step after putting much thought into it,” See, not everyone has [the same] guts as I have. If I made a mistake, I came clean in front of everyone and apologised for it as well and faced this issue,” he said.

Amir said that with 'Allah's help' he made a great comeback in international cricket that included some good bowling at the Asia Cup and a hattrick in Pakistan Super League (PSL). “I came back and with Allah’s help bowled a very good spell at the Asia Cup and then became the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the PSL. I also helped Pakistan win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017,” Amir added. He said he has a problem with the 'Yes Boss' culture in PCB. “I have reservations with the current team management. This ‘yes boss, yes boss culture’ cannot be allowed to go on,” he added.

Meanwhile Pakistan on Saturday appointed former test cricketer Mohammad Wasim as the chairman of its selection committee until the 2023 World Cup. The 43-year-old Wasim will replace Misbah-ul-Haq, who stepped down in October to concentrate on his job as head coach of the national team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement that Wasims appointment was approved by the boards chairman Ehsan Mani following the final round of online interviews held on Thursday and Friday. This is a performance-oriented world and, as such, my philosophy will be to promote meritocracy and select squads according to home and international conditions and requirements, Wasim said in a statement. As a chief selector, I will always be willing to make the hard calls, if these are in the best interest of Pakistan cricket. Pakistan will have a hectic 2021 as it has planned to host at least four international teams South Africa, New Zealand, England and the West Indies besides playing in the Twenty20 World Cup in India. Wasims first assignment will be to select the Pakistan team for next months two-test and three Twenty20 home series against South Africa.