Mohammad Amir is a Disgrace, Who Betrayed His Own Country: Harbhajan Singh on Spat With Former Pakistan Pacer

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan was involved fiery exchange on Twitter with Mohammad Amir after Pakistan beat India in the T20 World Cup match. It was Pakistan’s first win over the Asian arch-rivals in T20 World Cup history as Amir took a shot at Harbhajan post the match. The banter quickly escalated into personal attacks.

In a series of eight tweets between the two, Harbhajan even reminded Amir about the spot-fixing scandal in England in 2010, which resulted in three Pakistan cricketers — Amir, Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt — being banned by the International Cricket Council for five years from domestic and international cricket.

The veteran spinner opened up on the verbal exchange with Amir and said he gave a befitting reply to someone who betrayed his own country.

“Who is Amir I want to know, what credentials does he have? He is someone who betrayed his own country and fixed the game in Lord’s. He’s been talking too much about the India-Pakistan match and I gave him a befitting reply," Harbhajan told India Today.

Harbhajan further urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to open schools for guys like Amir.

“Me and Shoaib Akhtar had our banter and he jumped in. He’s a disgrace, someone who didn’t play this game fairly. I don’t want to talk to people like this. I also urge the Pakistan Prime Minister to open schools for these guys where they can learn how to conduct themselves. These guys have no sense or class. He’s no one," Harbhajan told India Today.

Amir announced his retirement from international cricket last year in December.

Pakistan beat India by 10-wickets to earn their first win over India in the ICC World Cup events. The Men in Blue still remained unbeaten in the ODI World Cup with a 7-0 winning streak while in the T20I it’s 5-1 in India’s favour.

