Mohammad Amir Picks Virat Kohli Over Rohit Sharma, Says India Captain 'Slightly Tougher'

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has revealed that bowling to Rohit Sharma was easier than bowling to India skipper Virat Kohli, adding that he finds neither of the two difficult. The 29-year-old grabbed headlines last year when he announced his sudden retirement from all forms of international cricket, citing some management issues with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Many questioned Amir’s decision as he is one of the most promising pacers in the world cricket, especially for his ability to swing the ball from the surface.

However, Amir even after retiring has kept coming up with some controversial statements and the recent one about the Indian cricketers is turning heads once again. According to his latest salvo, the Indian vice-captain (ODI, T20Is) struggled against left-arm fast/medium bowlers, while the all format skipper is “slightly tougher” as he flourishes under pressure.

In a recent interview,Amir talked about his rivalry against Kohli and Sharma. He also said that he loves competition and enjoys the opportunity to bowl against the best in the world. He further explained the difference between bowling to both the Indian batsmen.

“I haven’t found it tough bowling to either. In fact, I find it easy to bowl to Rohit,” he said. “I feel that I can get him out both ways. I find bowling to Kohli slightly tougher because he revels in pressure situations,” he added.

Remarkably, Amir had scalped the wickets of Kohli, Sharma and Shikhar Dhawanas he ripped across the Indian top order during the ICC Champions Trophy match in 2017.

Talking further, he also talked about his biggest challenge in the international circuit. Amir cited Australia’s Steve Smith as his toughest opponent.

The left-arm pacer has taken 119 wickets in 36 Tests, 81 wickets in 61 ODIs and 59 wickets in 50 T20Is for Pakistan, before he announced his shock retirement from international cricket.

