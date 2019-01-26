Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Mohammad Amir Returns to Pakistan Squad for T20s Against South Africa

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 26, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
Pakistan have replaced Waqas Maqsood with the more experienced Mohammad Amir for the T20 series against South Africa.

Amir’s inclusion is the only change in the team and the rest of the squad is the same as the ones that took on Australia and New Zealand recently. Amir last played the T20 format for his country in the tri-series against Zimbabwe and Australia.

"Once again, the selectors have gone ahead with the policy of maintaining consistency and retaining a winning combination. While our focus is very much on this year's ICC Cricket World Cup, we cannot forget that the ICC T20 World Cup is in Australia in the second half of 2020. So, we need to give as much exposure and experience to our up and coming players as possible, but without compromising on the assignments in hand," Chairman of selectors, Inzamam-ul-Haq, said.

Both Pakistan and South Africa are currently in the middle of a five-match ODI series of which three have been played and the hosts lead 2-1.

Number one ranked Pakistan are unbeaten in their last nine T20Is. They had a successful 2018 in which they won 17 out of 19 matches in the shorter format.

Pakistan’s three-match T2O series against South Africa begins on February 1 in Cape Town.

Squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari
First Published: January 26, 2019, 1:54 PM IST

