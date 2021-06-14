Mohammad Amir Says He is Ready to Come Out of Retirement 'If Everything Goes Well'

Retired Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has said he will return to international cricket if all his concerns are addressed. Amir said Pakistan Cricket Board chief Wasim Khan interacted with him before the PSL’s ongoing second leg, and assured him that his concerns would be addressed.

“Wasim Khan visited my house before PSL 6’s second leg and we had a detailed discussion on my retirement. I shared all my concerns with him, and to be honest, he listened to them very seriously. My case was portrayed in a wrong way by the current management," Amir was quoted saying by ARY Sports.

“But Khan assured me he would address my concerns. If everything goes well, I will make myself available for the national team’s selection."

Recently, Khan had spoken about the efforts being taken to have Amir back in the national squad.

“I also made it clear to him that the path he adopted was not right as a senior player," he said on the Cricket Baaz channel on YouTube. “I think Amir is a valuable player for us even now and we will now make efforts to bring about rapprochement between him and the coaches."

Amir, 29, had announced his retirement from international cricket last December due to his differences with the coaching duo of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis.

Amir had insisted that Misbah and bowling coach Waqar have not been fair with him and he will not make himself available for selection until they are in charge.

The left-arm pacer has signed a contract to play in the Caribbean Premier League for Barbados. He is currently playing in the PSL.

