Mohammad Amir Set for Domestic Cricket Return After Being Dropped from Pakistan Test Squad

Amir will play for Sui Southern Gas Corporation (SSGC) in the upcoming domestic season, the same team he played for in 2015 when he made his cricket comeback after serving a five-year ban for spot-fixing.
“Amir is keen to return to domestic cricket. In fact, he was the one who reached out to us to express his desire to return to SSGC for the ongoing season," SSGC coach Atiq uz Zaman told Cricbuzz in an interview.
Amir, who has been an integral part of the Pakistan cricket team since his return, has been on a barren run in ODI cricket lately. Prior to going wicket-less in the Asia Cup 2018 he had taken just 3 wickets in 2018 at an average of 100.66.
The prodigious movement and searing pace that once defined his bowling isn’t seen as much anymore and Atiq says they have plans in place to get him to swing the ball again.
"Amir has lost his swing and we are looking to work on it. We have Kabir Khan, one of the finest of his time, as a bowling coach with us.
“We will sit with Amir and work on his wrist position, his usage of the crease, and other technical aspects of the game.
“We are in a process of devising a complete plan for him and have had discussions about what needs to be done."
Atiq also believes that Amir’s recent poor run of form has left the bowler doubting himself and that a few games in domestic cricket will help rehabilitate his shaken confidence.
"When a bowler is not picking up a wicket, his stress starts building up and it gets to a point where he starts to doubt his ability. His confidence has been shaken.
“Playing first-class cricket, Amir will not have that sort of pressure on him to win us matches. We will tell him to enjoy his cricket, allowing him the room to express himself.”
First Published: October 1, 2018, 9:12 AM IST