Mohammad Amir Shares Pic With His "All-Time Bollywood Favourite" Preity Zinta

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is enjoying his stint in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League after being roped in by the Jamaica Tallawahs. The cricketer has yet again created waves with his blistering pace and is currently the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with seven scalps to his name.

After the Tallawahs match against St. Lucia Kings on Thursday, Amir met Bollywood superstar and co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta.

The speedster was awestruck after meeting Preity and made the moment memorable by posting a picture with the actress on his Twitter handle. “My all-time favourite from Bollywood,” Amir wrote in the caption.

my all time favourite from bollywood @realpreityzinta pic.twitter.com/vwLG0Ga4gE — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 8, 2022

It is interesting to note that Preity Zinta is also the co-owner of the Saint Lucia Kings. She was in the stands for the CPL match between Tallawahs and Kings that was played at the Gros Islet Stadium in Saint Lucia.

The Kings secured a nail-biting victory against the Tallawahs after chasing down the 164-run target set by Amir’s side with just 1 ball to spare. The Kings rode on Johnson Charles’ scintillating knock of 62 runs off 39 deliveries to claim three crucial points on the night.

After the match, an elated Preity made her way to the ground and that was when she met Amir. The Pakistan quickie was impressive yet again as he knocked over King’s skipper Faf Du Plessis for his first wicket of the night. He then got rid of opener Niroshan Dickwella and bagged the wicket of Roshon Primus in the later stages of the match. Amir finished with impressive figures of 3/25. However, his heroics were not enough as his side ended up on the losing side, dropping important points in the league.

Touted as the next Wasim Akram, Amir went from Pakistan’s hot prospect to a severe culprit of match-fixing at the age of 19. He was banned for several years before making his comeback in 2015. Amir has played in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is for Pakistan, clinching 259 wickets across all three formats.

The 30-year-old had announced his retirement from all forms of International cricket in 2020, owing to his unrest with the Pakistan Cricket Board. However, the veteran pacer has continued playing franchise cricket and has rattled batters around the world with his vicious bowling.

