Mohammad Amir Should Apologise: Saeed Ajmal Reacts to Former Pakistan Pacer’s Twitter Tussle With Harbhajan Singh

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal advised Mohammad Amir to apologise for a verbal altercation with Harbhajan Singh on social media. Amir and Harbhajan were involved in a fiery exchange on Twitter after Pakistan beat India in the T20 World Cup match. It was Pakistan’s first win over the Asian arch-rivals in T20 WC history as Amir took a shot at Harbhajan post the match. The banter quickly escalated into personal attacks.

Amir took to Twitter and post: “Harbhajan Paa ji ne TV to nai toda apna?” (Did Harbhajan break his TV?).

The banter quickly escalated into personal attacks. In a series of tweets between the two, Harbhajan even reminded Amir about the spot-fixing scandal in England in 2010, which resulted in three Pakistan cricketers — Amir, Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt — being banned by the International Cricket Council for five years from domestic and international cricket.

Before the IND-PAK clash, Harbhajan and Shoaib Akhtar, who shared great camaraderie off the field, took friendly digs over each other. While Amir jumped into it and things got heated.

Ajmal feels that Amir made a mistake by jumping into the conversation between Shoaib Akhtar and Harbhajan and he should apologise for that.

“Players should treat each other in a nice manner because sports brings people together. I think Amir made a mistake by jumping in that conversation [between Shoaib Akhtar and Harbhajan Singh] and he should apologize for it. It was a discussion between two great cricketers and Amir made the wrong choice by getting involved in it,” Ajmal said on Cricket Pakistan.

The former Pakistan spinner further gave his opinion on people targeting Mohammad Shami and Virat Kohli after India’s poor show in the first two matches of the T20 World Cup.

“Player plays the game, religion does not play. It is not right to harass players based on their religion. If such things happen, the future generation might be scared of taking up the game. Players are being called gaddars (traitors). Kohli’s nine-month-old daughter is getting rape threats. It is a sport, where one team has to win and one has to lose. India performed badly in a couple of games. But if you look at the stats of the entire year, India have been perhaps the most successful team,” he added.

