'Mohammad Amir Should Stop Relying on Papa Mickey Arthur': Shoaib Akhtar Blasts Pacer

Mohammad Amir has been in news ever since he announced his retirement in December 2020. He has also expressed his desire to play in the IPL. The 29-year-old pacer revealed that he would try to get British citizenship and try to play in the cash-rich league. Meanwhile, Shoaib Akhtar has reacted to these statements by Amir.

He went on to say that Amir should not rely on ‘papa’ Mickey Arthur.

“Sometimes you have good days and sometimes you have bad days. Amir should have realised that papa Mickey Arthur will not always be there to safeguard him. Sometimes you have to grow up. I am saying this for Amir. Sometimes you have to grow up. You don’t let it go but you mature enough to realise that the management is not according to my wishes, now I have to raise my performance and level of hard work,” Akhtar said while speaking on PTV.

Akhtar cited the example of Hafeez, who silenced his critics by scoring crucial runs. “The management was also against Hafeez. What did Hafeez do that was different? He just made runs and nothing else. He didn’t give the management an envelope full of cash. Amir should have learned from Hafeez,” Akhtar opined.

Earlier, Danish Kaneria too had spoken on Amir. “I am taking nothing away from Mohammad Amir,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel. “Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I feel he is trying to blackmail others with his statements so that he can make a return to the side. From his comments on moving to England and getting citizenship and playing the IPL, you can understand his head space.”

“Mohammad Amir should realize that Pakistan were really kind to bring him back after his spot-fixing scandal. But his performance over the last 1.5 years has been absolutely zero. Agreed he bowled really well in the ICC Champions Trophy, but since then he has been on a steep decline,” Kaneria said.

